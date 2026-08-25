Canadian

Ottawa targets $27.6B in U.S. goods with new tariffs, unveils $7.5B support package

Ottawa targets $27.6B in U.S. goods with new tariffs, unveils $7.5B support package
Courtesy of CFIB
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