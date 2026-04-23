Ottawa to announce $8.6M for black community initiatives

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to announce $8.6 million in funding to support programs aimed at black communities across Canada at a Montreal area press conference on Friday. Health Minister Marjorie Michel is expected to announce new funding directed toward initiatives including youth programming and “culturally specific” supports.According to the department of justice’s press release, part of the soon to imminent funding commitments are expected to support a Montreal area legal clinic focusing on racialized communities; Clinique juridique de Saint-Michel, which provides services to assist black individuals navigating the legal system.The government claims all funding is intended to improve access to services and address what it describes as barriers faced specifically by black communities.The planned announcement continues the Liberal government’s recent strategy of funding black specific initiatives. Since 2018, the Liberal government has committed around $872 million toward black initiatives, part of a wider pledge exceeding $1 billion since 2020.The highest spending programs include the Black Entrepreneurship Program, which earned a $189 million renewal in 2025, and the $200 million Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. The government also established a $200 million black-led philanthropic endowment fund aimed at providing funding for black-led community projects.The Liberals claim the fund specifically supports projects that combat anti-black racism in Canada. Additional funding has been directed toward "social and justice-related initiatives," including $50 million for black affordable housing, more than $60 million for targeted research scholarships and nearly $50 million for mental health support for black bureaucrats and federal public servants.