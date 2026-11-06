Ottawa to make national museums free for under-25s

OTTAWA — Canadians under 25 will no longer have to pay admission to national museums under a measure announced in Thursday's federal budget.The Carney government is spending $46.3 million over five years to make admission permanently free for children and young adults, with another $11.5 million annually after that.The measure follows the Canada Strong Pass introduced last summer, which gave young Canadians free access to national museums during the summer.The Liberals say museum attendance rose by an average of 15% during the program, while visits to Parks Canada sites increased by 13%.Ottawa is also bringing back the Canada Strong Pass next summer, with $76 million set aside to cover free or discounted admission to museums, national parks and other attractions, as well as reduced VIA Rail fares..Discounts will also be offered at indigenous-led museums and cultural centres.The budget includes another $783.1 million over five years for national museums and other cultural institutions, including the National Arts Centre and Library and Archives Canada.The National Gallery of Canada will receive $60 million over four years for travelling exhibitions and improved online access to its collections.The permanent free-admission measure is expected to begin in 2027. The government has not yet announced an exact start date.