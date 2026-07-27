Ottawa vows security review after Canadian NATO intern accused of spying

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the federal government will investigate how a Canadian intern accused of spying gained access to NATO’s military headquarters in Belgium.Anandasangaree called the allegations “quite serious” Monday and said Ottawa would examine the security-screening process involved in the woman’s placement.“We need to get to the bottom of what happened,” he told reporters.The minister said the government would review its screening procedures and determine whether changes are required, although he did not identify which Canadian agency had examined the intern before she began working at NATO.The Canadian woman was arrested Friday after Belgian investigators searched her residence and workplace at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, known as SHAPE, in Mons.Belgium’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office said the woman is suspected of conducting espionage on behalf of an unidentified third country and belonging to a criminal organization..Authorities have described her as a Canadian citizen of Chinese origin, but have not identified the country she allegedly worked for. They have also withheld her name and details about the information she is accused of obtaining.The allegations have not been proven in court.The investigation began after NATO security officials alerted Belgium’s military intelligence service to the intern’s suspected activities.SHAPE serves as NATO’s strategic military headquarters and is responsible for planning and executing the alliance’s military operations. NATO’s cybersecurity centre is also based at the facility.NATO requires interns to obtain security clearance before receiving a final placement, but the procedure varies according to the applicant’s home country.It remains unclear what level of clearance the Canadian held, what information she could access or how long she worked at the headquarters.A SHAPE spokesperson said there was no indication that NATO’s operational readiness, command-and-control systems or ongoing assignments had been affected.“SHAPE continues to fulfil its responsibilities without interruption,” spokesperson Col. Martin O’Donnell said.Anandasangaree said Canada would work to establish what occurred and review the processes that allowed the woman to enter the sensitive facility.