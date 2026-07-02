Canadian

Outside Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada votes 'further left' than California

A comparison of recent Canadian and American election results is drawing attention to Canada's shifting political landscape — and highlighting just how politically distinct Alberta and Saskatchewan have become.
A comparison of recent Canadian and American election results is drawing attention to Canada's shifting political landscape — and highlighting just how politically distinct Alberta and Saskatchewan have become.Courtesy of X and ChatGPT AI
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Abpoli
Alberta Independence
Skpoli
Canpoli
Alberta independence movement
Adam Derges
Vote analysis
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Western Standard
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