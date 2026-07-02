Outside Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada votes 'further left' than California

CALGARY — A comparison of recent Canadian and American election results is drawing attention to Canada's shifting political landscape and highlighting just how politically distinct Alberta and Saskatchewan have become.The analysis was done by Adam Derges, host of The Army of Great Men podcast, at the Albertans' Day rally in Mirror, Alberta, on Wednesday. According to Derges, which he based on the results of the 2025 federal election, approximately 62.5% of voters outside Alberta and Saskatchewan supported parties generally considered "left of centre." That figure includes votes cast for the Liberal Party, New Democratic Party, Green Party and the Bloc Québécois.By comparison, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris received about 57% of the vote in California during the 2024 U.S. presidential election.The comparison has prompted some commentators to argue that, when Alberta and Saskatchewan are excluded, the rest of Canada now votes further left than California—a state widely regarded as one of the most progressive political jurisdictions in North America.."I did an analysis one day," Derges told the crowd. "Outside Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada voted 62.5% left of centre. California voted 57% left of centre. The rest of Canada is further left than California."In the 2025 federal election, Alberta remained the country's most conservative province, with the Conservative Party receiving approximately 63.5% of the popular vote. Saskatchewan followed closely at roughly 64.6%.Outside the two Prairie provinces, however, voters were considerably more likely to support parties on the "centre-left." Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and the Atlantic provinces collectively account for the vast majority of Canada's population and parliamentary seats, meaning they largely determine which party forms the federal government.The Liberals ultimately won 169 seats to the Conservatives 144, securing another minority government despite the Conservatives' dominant performances across much of Western Canada.Derges acknowledged the comparison was the result of his own analysis of the election results rather than an official study. Nevertheless, he argued the figures illustrate what he sees as an increasingly stark political divide between Alberta and the rest of Canada—a divide he believes Albertans can no longer afford to ignore.