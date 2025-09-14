Canadian

Parliament resumes Monday: What to expect from a high-stakes fall session

Pollievre's back, TFW controversy, pipelines, and more, what to expect from the resumption of Parliament next week
Parliament Hill in Ottawa
Parliament Hill in OttawaRICOH Imaging Company LTD
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Housing
Immigration
Mark Carney

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news