Peel police board slams Trudeau’s catch and release bail policies

The Peel Police Service Board (PPSB) said the success the Peel Regional Police (PRP) had with a massive criminal investigation indicates there is an urgent need for criminal justice reform, including comprehensive bail reform. “In numerous letters to the Prime Minister, Justice Minister, and Public Safety Minister, we have emphasized that the current bail system in Canada must prioritize public safety and protection of victims,” said the PPSB in a Tuesday statement. “We advocate for legislative changes that expand reverse onus offences for chronic, violent offenders, including those charged with illegal firearm possession, violent home invasions, and intimate partner violence.”.The PPSB started off by commending the PRP on the successful conclusion of Project Warlock — a six-month investigation targeting the rise in home invasions and carjackings in Peel Region. Project Warlock was launched in January and led to the arrest of 18 people connected to 17 violent incidents. These crimes targeted luxury items and high-end vehicles, with some of them resulting in serious injuries to victims. So far 150 charges have been laid, four firearms and two replica ones have been seized, and 12 stolen vehicles valued at $1.2 million recovered. More than $55,000 worth of stolen property has been reclaimed. The PPSB called repeat offenders — many of them out on bail — “a significant threat to Peel residents.” It said the rise in violent crimes leaves many victims feeling unsafe in their homes. Since some of the suspects arrested were out on release orders for prior charges, it said it underscores bail laws have to be reformed. It added it “is unacceptable that victims of some of these crimes no longer feel safe in their own homes.” To that end, it said it is dedicated to working with federal and provincial stakeholders to develop legislative, policy, and resource solutions to enhance public safety and support people’s well-being. “Together, we can create a safer community where every resident feels secure in their home and daily life,” it said. Former justice minister David Lametti introduced new legislation to reform the bail system in 2023. READ MORE: UPDATED: Bail system reform aimed at repeat violent criminals, dangerous weaponsThe changes were intended to address repeat violent offenders and offences involving firearms and other dangerous weapons.They would create new reverse onus bail conditions for those charged with serious violent offences involving a weapon who were convicted of a similar crime within the last five years.