Peterson calls for Canadians to oppose Online Harms Act

Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson says people need to wake up to the Online Harms Act (OHA). Peterson called this “not only the most authoritarian law ever contemplated in a Western democracy, but truly the most authoritarian law conceivable.”“Not just the Orwellian ‘Thought Crime,” tweeted Peterson on Thursday. “But the mere possibility of a thought crime.”Canadians, wake the hell up.".The Canadian government upped the ante on fighting online hate by introducing the OHA in February. READ MORE: UPDATED: Liberals introduce ‘online harms’ legislationThe OHA presented a broadened, controversial legal definition of what constitutes hate speech and proposed amendments to the Criminal Code of Canada for violations. Users would be able to file complaints to the Canadian Human Rights Commission.It would see the establishment of a five-member digital safety commission to order the removal of online content that sexualizes children or sexual violence victims and sexual content that is posted without consent.Peterson said Justice Minister and Attorney General Arif Virani pronounces the need for the OHA as if anyone opposing it is evil. He called for Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to take note, but he was sure he had. “Take note @joerogan and @elonmusk,” he said. Virani had said the Canadian government needs to define hatred in the Criminal Code of Canada. “We need strict penalties for violent acts of hate,” said Virani.“We need the ability to stop an anticipated hate crime from occurring.”.He noted the OHA does all of this. In response, he said the Conservatives need to support it. Musk chimed in on Canadian politics by opposing the OHA on May 7. READ MORE: Musk says Online Harms Act crazyHe said the OHA “sounds insane if accurate.”“@CommunityNotes, please check,” he said.