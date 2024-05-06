Canadian

Peterson says sexual minority monument in Ottawa has to be stopped

Jordan Peterson speaks with attendees at the 2018 Young Women's Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Hyatt Regency DFW Hotel in Dallas.
Jordan Peterson speaks with attendees at the 2018 Young Women's Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Hyatt Regency DFW Hotel in Dallas. Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Jordan Peterson
Sexual Minorities
United Kingdom
Construction
Odessa Orlewicz
Stoppage
Thunderhead
False Monuments
Tom Gravelle

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news