Peterson says sexual minority monument in Ottawa has to be stopped

Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said the sexual minority monument being built in Ottawa needs to be stopped. Rather than go ahead with building Thunderhead, Peterson said it should be halted soon. “False monuments to groups that exist primarily in the fantasy of deluded radicals,” tweeted Peterson. “Erected by a man whose name becomes ever more difficult even to say without disgust.”.He asked how long God will curse Canada with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Construction began on Thunderhead to celebrate sexual minorities on Wednesday. READ MORE: ‘THUNDERHEAD’: $8-million national monument to queer crowd commemorated by Trudeau LiberalsThunderhead will be erected behind the Supreme Court of Canada. Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge and LGBT Purge Fund Executive Director Michelle Douglas dug in the first shovels at the ceremony. Liberty Talk Canada host Odessa Orlewicz said she wants to be able to go out and not have to go through flags about who people have sex with. “Honestly...It is no one’s business and it's gotten ridiculous,” said Orlewicz.“If you want to be treated as an equal, stop with the ridiculous narcissism.”.Canadian fitness coach Tom Gravelle called for Trudeau to go. “This country needs to move on,” said Gravelle..Peterson celebrated the United Kingdom banning puberty blockers for children in March.READ MORE: Peterson slams Trudeau for ‘the butchers still operating in Canada’ while UK bans puberty blockers for kids“As they should have,” he said.“But the butchers are still operating in Canada.”