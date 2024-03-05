Photo shows six large cases of tampons destined for male washroom on Ontario CAF base

A Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) base in Ontario received a large amount of tampons to put in male washrooms. “An anonymous member of our Armed Forces leaked these photos of six-foot-high stacked boxes of tampons delivered to male washrooms on a Canadian Forces base in Ontario,” tweeted Canada Proud on Tuesday. One of the male washrooms had a tampon machine set up by a paper towel dispenser. Some boxes were parked on a trolley outside of the washroom..To raise more awareness, Canada Proud asked Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay to check this out. CAF veteran Rex Glacer said if people feel bad about these tampons at this location, they should imagine them across Canada. “Think of the people you could feed for this insanity,” said Glacer..Western Standard columnist and show host Cory Morgan said he was stunned by the amount of tampons. “A 1,000 year supply,” said Morgan. .Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to mandate menstrual products in male washrooms in Parliament drew international ridicule and lit up social media with unflattering comments about his government’s policy priorities in December. READ MORE: Trudeau garners international ridicule for mandating tampons for menTampons and sanitary pads are available to men and women in all federal roles, including at military bases and airports, due to the update to the Canadian Labour Code that went into effect in December. Former Conservative senator Linda Frum (Ontario) posted a photo of the menstruation basket in a male washroom in Parliament, drawing international media attention from the US, UK, Europe, and Africa.