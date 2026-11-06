Canadian

Poilievre attacks Carney's immigration plan amid job losses

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre speaking at a press conference in Calgary the day after the Alberta referendum
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre speaking at a press conference in Calgary the day after the Alberta referendumScreengrab from CPAC
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Pierre Poilievre
Immigration
Brampton
Canpoli
Job Loss