Poilievre blasts Carney’s record, unveils plan to tackle crime, cost of living

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre delivered a scathing critique of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government on Tuesday, accusing the Liberals of worsening Canada’s housing crisis, driving away investment, and failing to address rising crime across the country.Speaking in Surrey, BC, Poilievre argued that life has become “increasingly expensive, increasingly dangerous, and less pleasant” since Carney took office, arguing that the Prime Minister has doubled down on failed Liberal policies.“Mark Carney promised to be different. Unfortunately, he’s worse,” he said. “The deficit is larger under Carney than it ever was under Justin Trudeau, the housing crisis is deeper, and violent crime is spiralling out of control.”.Poilievre then outlined four key Conservative priorities heading into the fall parliamentary session. These included increasing take-home pay by reducing taxes and beurocracy, increasing community safety by repealing Liberal justice reforms and imposing tougher sentences, securing border security whiole reducing immigration and "unleashing canada's natural resources and improving trade.He said Conservatives would cut bureaucracy, reduce foreign aid and consultant spending, and bring back investment lost under Carney.Poiliervre also echoed the pleas of premiers and mayors across Canada by calling for the Vishnoi group to be labeled as terrorists..When asked about the possibility of another election, Poilievre did not commit to a timeline but said Canadians will face a clear choice when the time comes.“The next election will be a choice between more Liberal cost, crime, and chaos, or a Conservative government that delivers stronger pay, safer streets, secure borders, and a self-reliant Canada,” he said.Poilievre closed by urging Canadians to “put Canada first” and promised that a Conservative government would restore affordability, safety, and national strength..Poilievre also accused Carney of presiding over an economic decline, citing a $60 billion loss of investment to the United States, a falling Canadian dollar, and rising unemployment. He also criticized Carney’s handling of trade disputes with the U.S. and China.“Carney promised he could manage Trump, but tariffs have doubled and Canadians are paying the price at home,” Poilievre said, pledging a “Canadian Sovereignty Act” to repeal what he called “anti-energy laws” and accelerate resource development.Parliament is set to resume on September 15.