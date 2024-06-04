Poilievre blasts Trudeau for DND office move over safety concerns

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has doubled down on his opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s drug and crime policies. Poilievre said Trudeau’s liberalization of drug and crime laws “unleashes violence bad enough that our national defence personnel have to be moved away from their offices.”“He is not worth the crime, chaos, drugs, and disorder,” tweeted Poilievre on Tuesday. .Poilievre was commenting on the Department of National Defence (DND) moving about 1,000 workers out of an office building in the Lowertown neighbourhood in Ottawa on Friday, citing safety reasons. The DND building is located at 400 Cumberland St.— close to Rideau Street and steps from the ByWard Market.A DND spokesperson said workers will be relocated to the Major-General George R. Pearkes Building on Colonel By Drive.Poilievre said in 2023 Trudeau and the NDP caused the current crime wave in Canada.READ MORE: Poilievre says 'jail not bail' for Trudeau crime wave criminalsHe spoke about his common sense plan to bring home safe streets.“What's happening to our cities?” he said.