Poilievre calls for changes after trans child molester seeks transfer into women's prison

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has condemned a prison transfer request in the case of Daniel (Dani) Senecal, a 25-year-old registered sex offender charged in the violent sexual assault of a three-year-old girl in Welland, Ontario.

In a post on X, Poilievre called Senecal a “vile male monster” and argued against allowing biological men into women’s prisons. He was responding to reports that Senecal, who identifies as transgender, requested transfer to the Vanier Centre for Women if bail is denied. Poilievre said Senecal should be “locked up permanently” and used the case to renew his call for a blanket ban on male prisoners being housed in female facilities.

His remarks came hours before a planned protest outside the St. Catharines Courthouse, where Senecal’s bail hearing was scheduled for 11 a.m. the same day.