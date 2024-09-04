Poilievre calls on NDP, Bloc to support ‘carbon tax election’ — Maintenant!

Now. Or ‘Maintenant’, in both official languages.That’s the message from opposition leader Pierre Poilievre to the leaders of the NDP and Bloc Québécois in the wake of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s decision to pull the rug out from under his party’s ’supply and confidence’ agreement with the Liberal government.Speaking to reporters in Nanaimo, BC this afternoon, Poilievre said his party would introduce confidence motions in the House of Commons at the earliest possible opportunity to topple the ruling Liberal and trigger a ‘carbon tax election’..And Poilievre said it is firmly on ‘Sell-out Singh’ to prove Wednesday’s announcement wasn’t just a stunt or whether he’s serious in bringing down the Liberal minority. He further noted that both the NDP and the Bloc have voted a combined 188 times to keep the Trudeau government in power even as it pursuers divisive taxation, immigration and drug policies that have fuelled crime.“Now, we don't have a calendar to indicate when we can put forward a motion, but there the NDP will have to choose,” he said. “Singh did this stuff today. He is going to have to vote on whether he keeps Justin Trudeau costly government in power, or whether he triggers a carbon tax election so Canadians can elect a common sense government access the tax, builds the homes, fixes the budget, stops the crime.”.It comes as new Angus Reid poll shows 43% of Canadians would vote for the Conservatives, 21% would vote Liberal, 19% NDP, 10% Bloc Québécois, 5% Green and 1% People's Party of Canada (PPC).They lead by 25% in Ontario while the Liberals have dropped to third in Quebec. And even though the situation is fluid, some polls as recently as August have put Poilievre with a one-point lead over the Bloc in La Belle province, at 31% to 30%.Using those stats, seat projections show the Liberals would score barely 25 seats in the next federal election, the lowest since 2011 when the Liberals won only 34 seats. Even the NDP is on track to increase its count to 41 seats, which would put it third behind the Bloc for official opposition status.That prompted Poilievre to also set his sights on Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet.“So my message today for Blanchet and the Bloc is as follows: stop supporting Justin Trudeau and his inflationary spending and irresponsible spending. Stop keeping this prime minister in power and this prime minister who has an out of control immigration rate and has one of the most centralizing policies in our country's history, vote with the Conservatives.”“Will they vote for a 189th time to keep Justin Trudeau in power and increase debt and inflation and deficits as a result. Or will he vote to trigger an election so that Quebecers can elect a common sense government that will cut taxes, fix the budget, build homes and stop crime?”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.