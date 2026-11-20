OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre stood by his criticism of PM Mark Carney's international spending and his increasingly close relationship with the EU on Friday, saying sending Canadian tax dollars overseas does nothing to reduce our dependence on the US.Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill, Poilievre was asked by the Western Standard how Canada should diversify its trade relationships when the Conservatives have been so critical of Carney's attempts to build international partnerships.."Well, because he's not diversifying away from the US by throwing half a billion into Brazil. How does that help Canada?"The exchange came after several days of Conservative criticism of Carney's announcement of up to $560m over four years for the Tropical Forest Forever Facility (a joint initiative with Brazil and Norway).The commitment (announced Sunday after Carney's meeting with President Lula in Manila) is to support tropical forest conservation in more than 70 countries.According to Global Affairs Canada, the contribution will be provided via a loan drawn from an existing international climate finance envelope rather than as a direct grant to the Brazilian government..The initiative is designed to attract private investment and finance the conservation payments through investment returns. At least 20% of the payments will go to Indigenous peoples and local communities.Poilievre did question the benefit to Canadians who are seeing their cost of living go up."We need that money right here at home," he said.Go down the main streets of Ontario or any Canadian city, and you'll see the problem of homelessness. You'll see the queues at the food banks.The Conservative leader argued that putting public money into the international arena wouldn't make Canada any more economically independent.His comments repeated criticism leveled at the Liberals in the House of Commons earlier this week, when he accused them of putting foreign spending before the basic needs of Canadians..Poilievre challenges Liberals on immigration, Brookfield deforestation.On Monday, Poilievre asked why the government was spending hundreds of millions of dollars on tropical forest conservation when Canadians were in such a difficult financial position."Why the hell are the Liberals spending our money overseas when people right here at home can't afford to eat?" he asked.The Conservatives have also opposed Carney's drive for a closer relationship with the EU.Canada hosted EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President António Costa in Montreal on the 29th and 30th of October, where the two leaders launched a new Alliance for the Future focused on deepening cooperation in trade, defense, energy, critical minerals and technology.The partnership is part of Carney's wider effort to diversify Canada's international relationships amid continuing trade tensions with the US.Poilievre asked whether a closer political relationship with Brussels would be at the expense of Canadian sovereignty."You mentioned the EU. How does that make us more independent?" he asked..Carney commits $5 million to electric vehicles in Senegal.He raised the issue of Canada potentially going down the European route on taxation, regulation, and immigration as part of a deeper partnership.The proposed relationship is not full EU membership, and its exact nature is still to be worked out. Canada and the EU will further define their closer association at their 2027 summit.Carney has argued that closer ties with Europe would open opportunities for Canadian businesses and reduce Canada's exposure to American economic pressure.His government has also announced several international funding commitments in recent days, including $5m over three years to support EV infrastructure and development in Senegal.The Senegal project (administered through the UNDP) would cover charging infrastructure, technician training and regulatory development.Ottawa also announced $10M for child protection in Benin, $7M for women's organizations in Côte d'Ivoire and $2M for Ebola preparedness in a number of African countries.The announcements come as Canadian manufacturers continue to grapple with American tariffs and the general uncertainty around access to their largest export market.Poilievre said Friday that international co-operation shouldn't require Canada to give up control of our domestic policy or to put additional public money at risk overseas.His response focused on the costs and conditions required for Carney's international initiatives, rather than any specific alternative markets or trade deals Canada should be considering.