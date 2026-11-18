OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused PM Mark Carney's government of further pressuring Canada's health-care system through its immigration plans Wednesday, before turning his attention to federal climate financing and allegations of deforestation involving Carney's former employer, Brookfield.During question period, Poilievre said millions of Canadians were struggling to access medical care while Ottawa planned to grant permanent residency to hundreds of thousands of people."The other day I spoke to Nikki, who waited four years for back surgery," Poilievre said."She had to work through the pain because, of course, with this economy she could not afford to take time off."The Conservative leader said six million Canadians have no family doctor and questioned why the government was planning for what he described as 650,000 new permanent residents."Canadians are dying on wait-lists and yet the Prime Minister plans to bring in a record 650,000 new permanent residents, 50% higher than the biggest year under Justin Trudeau," he said."How does the Prime Minister expect to accept so many new people to this country at a time when Canadians cannot get the basic health care they need?".Poilievre attacks Carney's immigration plan amid job losses.Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab rejected the criticism, saying Ottawa has reserved additional immigration spaces for medical professionals."I have reserved 5,000 spaces in the immigration plan for health-care professionals," Diab said."I prioritized health-care professionals with our Express Entry system."Diab also pointed to $100 million for foreign credential recognition and $5 billion for hospitals, arguing that the government was working to address health-care shortages."We will continue to make our immigration plan durable, stable and in control," she said.Poilievre questioned why Canada was bringing in additional health-care workers when internationally trained professionals already living in the country were struggling to obtain licenses."According to the Medical Association, there are 13,000 doctors who cannot get licensed to work," he said."We proposed a Blue Seal program that would get them licensed nationwide and serving in our hospitals.".He asked why the government would not pursue that approach before increasing permanent residency admissions.A government minister responding on the foreign credential recognition file said Ottawa was supporting provinces and territories, which are responsible for licensing medical professionals.The exchange centered on the Conservatives' interpretation of Budget 2026's immigration measures.The budget maintains a regular target of 380,000 permanent resident admissions annually from 2027 to 2029, alongside separate measures to transition up to 200,000 temporary residents already in Canada to permanent residency by the end of 2027.Those additional pathways are not all new arrivals to Canada, although they could increase permanent resident admissions beyond the regular annual target.Poilievre later shifted to the government's international spending, accusing Carney of prioritizing foreign climate initiatives while Canadians struggled with the cost of living."While folks in this country have empty stomachs, empty fridges and empty bank accounts, the Prime Minister throws away money on foreign countries," he said..He singled out Canada's recently announced contribution to a tropical forest conservation initiative associated with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva."They're on the side of corrupt foreign governments, giving half a billion dollars to a country that has an even bigger economy than we do here in Canada," Poilievre said.He then accused Brookfield, where Carney previously held senior positions, of involvement in large-scale deforestation in Brazil."The same rainforest that the Prime Minister's company helped destroy — 9,000 hectares of land destroyed by Brookfield," he said.The allegation refers to a 2022 investigation by environmental organization Global Witness, which identified an estimated 9,000 hectares of deforestation on eight Brazilian farms owned and managed by Brookfield between 2012 and 2021..The investigation concerned the Cerrado, a tropical savannah in Brazil, rather than the Amazon rainforest.Carney joined Brookfield in 2020 and subsequently held senior positions with the investment firm. Global Witness reported that the affected farms were sold in late 2021.The findings establish a documented deforestation controversy involving Brookfield's agricultural operations, but do not establish that Carney personally authorized the land clearing.Canada announced Sunday that it would provide up to $560 million over four years to the Tropical Forest Forever Facility, an international financing initiative co-led by Brazil and Norway.The contribution is structured as a loan from Canada's existing international climate finance envelope, rather than a new direct grant to the Brazilian government.The fund is intended to support forest conservation across more than 70 countries, with payments tied to verified conservation results..Poilievre presses Carney over $2.3B Telesat deal.Poilievre questioned why the government was committing money abroad when Canadians were facing financial pressures at home."Why isn't this Prime Minister so content to send our money out of this country? Why won't he put Canadians first for a change?" he asked.A government minister responding to the criticism pointed to federal support for Canada's forestry sector, including a proposed national forestry strategy.The Liberals also defended their broader economic agenda, citing investments in nuclear energy, liquefied natural gas and other major projects.Carney was in China on Wednesday, where he was attending the APEC meetings and holding discussions on international trade and investment.The prime minister was not present in the Commons for the exchanges.