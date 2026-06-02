Canadian

Poilievre dismisses Carney 'antisemitism' council as ‘another bureaucracy’

Pierre Poilievre speaking
Pierre Poilievre speakingWalid Tamtam
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Pierre Poilievre
Omar Alghabra
Antisemitism
Antisemite
Canpoli
Hezbollah
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news