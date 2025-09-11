Poilievre emphasizes bail reform amid rising crime concerns

Concerns over violent crime, bail reform, and public safety took center stage this week as Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, crime victims, and family members of those killed in recent attacks urged sweeping changes to Canada’s justice system.The event in Woodbridge on Thursday opened with a moment of remembrance for Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old father of two and Conservative activist who was killed on an American university campus after expressing controversial views. His death, described by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre as a politically motivated act of violence, was framed as part of a broader rise in violent incidents across the country..Several victims and relatives of victims shared emotional testimonies. Kate Alexander, who said she narrowly survived an attempted murder by her former partner in Toronto, criticized what she called Canada’s “injustice system.”Despite police intervention and evidence of threats, she said her ex-partner was released on $500 bail the next day. “I have never had a criminal trial for my attempted murder because of Jordan’s rule,” she said, referring to a 2016 Supreme Court decision imposing strict timelines on criminal cases. Alexander added that she now lives in the United States out of fear for her safety.Naeem Farooqi, whose brother Aleem was killed during a Vaughan home invasion, described the toll on his family. “I haven’t slept since August 31. My brother died a hero defending his children and wife. This can happen to anyone,” he said, urging Canadians to pay attention to rising crime and the justice system’s handling of repeat offenders..Poilievre cited Statistics Canada data, pointing to increases in extortion, sexual assault, violent crime, and homicide over the past decade. He argued that Liberal-backed bail reforms, including Bill C-75, have fueled repeat offenses.In Vancouver alone, he said, the same 40 offenders have been arrested 6,000 times in one year. Critics have accused the current system of favoring release over detention. Under existing legislation, judges are directed to release accused individuals “at the earliest opportunity under the least onerous conditions.”In response, Poilievre announced the Conservative Party’s “Jail Not Bail Act.” The proposed legislation would reverse existing bail reforms and require stricter conditions for release. It would create a new category of major offenses, including sexual assault, human trafficking, and armed robbery, where accused individuals must prove they are safe to release..The plan would also mandate consideration of full criminal history in bail decisions, prevent repeat violent offenders from receiving bail, and implement a “three strikes” rule, removing parole or probation eligibility after three serious convictions.“We want to lock up these criminals and throw away the key to keep our communities safe,” Poilievre said, arguing that the reforms would restore safety and confidence in Canadian neighborhoods.