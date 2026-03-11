WATCH: Poilievre heads to US to push tariff-free trade and promote Canadian energy

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will travel to the United States next week to promote Canadian energy and manufacturing while advocating for tariff-free trade between the two countries.The leader of Conservative Party of Canada said the trip will focus on strengthening the Canada–U.S. economic partnership and defending Canadian jobs in key sectors such as auto manufacturing and energy.The visit follows recent international travel by Poilievre to the United Kingdom and Germany, where he promoted what he calls a plan for expanded free trade among democratic allies.According to the Conservatives, Poilievre will spend the week meeting with American political and business leaders to highlight the benefits of cross-border trade and Canadian resource development.On March 13, Poilievre is scheduled to meet with auto industry leaders and elected officials in Detroit. The talks will focus on protecting the integrated North American auto sector and maintaining tariff-free trade that supports Canadian manufacturing jobs.He will then return to Canada to hold a press conference in Windsor on March 15.Poilievre’s tour will continue March 16 in Houston, where he will meet with energy executives and tour an energy facility as part of efforts to promote Canadian oil and gas development..The following day he will travel to Austin to meet with state officials as well as leaders from the energy, agriculture and business sectors to discuss cross-border trade opportunities.Poilievre is expected to conclude the trip with a keynote address on the Canada–U.S. relationship in New York City on March 19.The Conservatives said all travel expenses for the trip will be covered by the party rather than taxpayers.