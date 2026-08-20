Canadian

Poilievre invites Iran’s exiled Crown prince to Canada for talks on Tehran regime

Reza Pahlavi (left) Pierre Poilievre (right)
Reza Pahlavi (left) Pierre Poilievre (right)Pierre Poilievre via X (modified by ChatGPT)
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Iran
Canpoli
Shah
Reza Pahlavi
Crown prince Reza Pahlavi
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