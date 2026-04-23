Canadian

Poilievre opposes government funding for black community initiatives

Poilievre speaking in Toronto
Poilievre speaking in TorontoScreenshot:CPAC
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Cdnpoli
Quebec
Poilievre
Identity
Identity Politics
Blanchet
Canpoli

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