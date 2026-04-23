Poilievre opposes government funding for black community initiatives

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voiced opposition Thursday to targeted federal funding for black community initiatives, as the Liberal government prepares to announce new support in Montreal.Poilievre made the remarks during a press conference on Parliament Hill when asked about both the anticipated funding announcement and calls to reinstate a federal antisemitism envoy following a Senate report earlier this week.“I just think after 11 years of a liberal divisiveness where they separate people by race, ethnicity, gender, and every other possible dividing line, we've seen a more than 100% increase in hate-based violence,” Poilievre said when asked about the issue by the Western Standard.“That continues under Mark Carney. What we need to do is actually lock up violent criminals who carry out the violence in the first place, stop terrorists and criminals from coming to our country through what are now open and porous borders. And we need to start treating every Canadian as an individual, not judging them based on the race, the ethnicity, or the gender.”.The comments come as the federal government is expected to announce millions in funding aimed at supporting black communities, including programs related to justice navigation, youth initiatives and community services.Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet also addressed the issue of targeted funding, instead pleading for more funding for French Quebecers more broadly.“I believe culture is something is very in Quebec, it makes us all who we are, together,” Blanchet said when asked about the funding.“I do not believe there should be less money given to this or that community, I believe there should be more money given to everybody, including the community, in French arts, in French media.”Blanchet added that he does not support policies that distinguish between groups based on origin.“I’m not the kind of guy can play one group against another group, I am the kind of guy that will tell every group to become one, strong Quebec nation and society,” he said.In a separate exchange, Blanchet rejected the idea that political parties should court voters based on their background or origin.“I do not believe that the right way to do things is to court people, to where they were born or where their parents were born,” he said.The federal funding announcement is expected Friday in the Montreal area, where further details on the initiative will be provided.