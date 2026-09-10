POILIEVRE: ‘Politics ends at the border’

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said “politics ends at the border” as he refused to criticize Prime Minister Mark Carney while visiting New York on Thursday, instead calling on the United States to end its tariffs on Canada and restore two-way free trade.“My mission here is to fight for my country, not to score political points domestically. Politics ends at the border,” Poilievre told CNBC. Poilievre travelled to New York to make the case for tariff-free trade as Canada and the United States remain locked in a trade dispute that has strained the relationship between the longtime allies.“I think what needs to happen next is we need to get back to tariff-free trade in both directions,” Poilievre said.“We have the most successful binational relationship in the history of the world, the longest undefended border, a 40-year free trade agreement that worked, that allowed both our countries to enrich themselves, that lowered costs for workers, and strengthened North America.”Poilievre said Canadians remain confused and frustrated by the U.S. decision to target their country with tariffs.“I think we feel a little bit wounded,” he said. “We're kind of confused as to how it is suddenly that Canada ended up in the crosshairs.”.He argued Washington should focus on rebuilding alliances with democratic countries rather than maintaining trade barriers against Canada.“I think the United States will be better off if it united with those countries that believe in free speech, free markets, free trade, and free people,” Poilievre said.“We could build an incredible North American fortress with the resources that we have on this continent.”Asked whether Canada bore some responsibility for trade irritants, Poilievre acknowledged both countries have grievances. He pointed to Buy American procurement policies and longstanding U.S. tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber.“But the bottom line is let's sit down and work them out for the mutual benefit of our people,” he said.Poilievre was then asked whether Carney had acted in good faith during negotiations with the Trump administration.“I'm not going to attack my prime minister on foreign soil,” he said.Pressed on where he placed responsibility for the dispute, Poilievre pointed to Washington.“Let's be honest, the administration hit us with tariffs first and everything escalated thereafter,” he said.Poilievre said Canada's relationship with the American public could be its strongest asset in bringing the dispute to an end.“We can save money and jobs for both our people if we get back to two-way tariff-free trade,” he said. “That will bring down the cost of living for Americans. It will grow paycheques on both sides of the border.”.The Conservative leader was also pressed on Canada's weak per-capita economic growth and why the resource-rich country has struggled to translate its natural advantages into higher living standards.Poilievre argued Canada could become the world's richest country by lowering taxes, speeding up project approvals and encouraging investment.“We're fourth in oil reserves, fifth as a natural gas producer, third in uranium, first in potash,” he said. “What we need to do is unleash free enterprise.”Poilievre cited his proposal to eliminate capital gains taxes when proceeds are reinvested in Canada and said he has discussed measures to increase investment with Carney.“These are all things that I'm talking with our prime minister about,” he said. “And I know that his mission is also to bring back investment to the country.”The interview also turned to Canada's efforts to diversify its international relationships amid deteriorating ties with Washington.Asked whether closer relations with China were the answer, Poilievre rejected the suggestion.“No, it's not, and that's not what we're proposing,” he said. “What I think we need is a stronger North America.”Poilievre pointed to Canada's critical minerals and other natural resources as assets that could help North America reduce its reliance on overseas rivals.“So let's knock down these trade barriers, let's end the tariffs in both directions,” he said. “And let's make a stronger North America to confront overseas risks.”Poilievre said the tariff dispute should already be over but acknowledged Canada will continue diversifying its trade regardless of Washington's decisions.“I think it should be over yesterday,” he said.“It will really come down to whether the administration and Congress want to get back to tariff-free trade. As soon as that happens, then I think we can work together.”At the same time, he added, “Canada is beginning to further diversify its trade to overseas markets. And that is going to be necessary now, regardless of what the administration does.”