Poilievre praises Marc Garneau for saying Trudeau harming Canada’s global reputation

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre applauded former foreign affairs minister Marc Garneau saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a flop on the world stage. While Trudeau might believe he is managing global affairs fine, Poilievre said he is all theatrics. “No results,” tweeted Poilievre on Friday. “Trudeau is not worth the embarrassment.”.Poilievre was commenting on Garneau saying on Friday his new book would cover Canada losing its global standing under Trudeau’s tenure, who he accuses of being an unprepared leader playing politics and making major plans without following through on them. “I believe Justin Trudeau has overestimated Canada's impact abroad,” he said to The Canadian Press. His book is called A Most Extraordinary Ride: Space, Politics and the Pursuit of a Canadian Dream and will be published in October by Signal. Although most of A Most Extraordinary Ride covers his time in the military and as an astronaut, part of it examines his time in politics. Garneau said in 2023 he would be resigning his seat in the House of Commons.READ MORE: Liberal MP Marc Garneau resigns seat in House of Commons“Out of respect, I wish to talk to my caucus first,” he said. He represented Notre-Dame-de-Grace–Westmount, QC, as a Liberal since 2008. He served as transport minister from 2015 to 2021 and foreign affairs minister in 2021.