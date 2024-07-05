Canadian

Poilievre praises Marc Garneau for saying Trudeau harming Canada’s global reputation

Marc Garneau in 2014
Marc Garneau in 2014 Courtesy Tristan Brand/Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Marc Garneau
Resignation
Results
Global Affairs
World Stage
Theatrics
Embarassment
A Most Extraordinary Ride

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news