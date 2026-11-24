CALGARY — Leader of the Conservative Party and Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre pressed the issue of the awarding of $2.2 million of federal funding to a company whose CEO is the brother of Evan Solomon, the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation.Poilievre called the issue the "latest Liberal scandal" and chastised the government for its perceived nepotism."The Liberal government just handed $2.2 million over to Ecostrat, a company run by none other than Jordan Solomon, the brother of the Liberal AI Minister," Poilievre said in the House on Tuesday.The leader of the opposition criticized the federal government for the funding, saying that "hard-earned tax dollars are coming out of the pockets of Canadians who can't afford their groceries and into the pockets of Liberal insiders.".Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon responded to Poilievre by reiterating Solomon's previous statement that he had recused himself from the issue and thus did not play any part in the decision.He stated that Solomon had "preemptively recused himself from any discussions to avoid a potential conflict of interest."This messaging was echoed by Solomon himself earlier in the day when he was asked about the issue by reporters as he entered Parliament in advance of Question Period."I proactively disclosed all my relationships, including this one, to the Ethics Commissioner, and I have followed the Ethics Commissioner's guidelines to the letter," he said to the waiting crowd of reporters on the Hill."I'll continue to follow the Ethics Commissioner's guidelines on this and on all matters. So, it's pretty clear," he stated..The government and Solomon have remained consistent in their messaging that he had no involvement in the incident and that he had followed all the necessary guidelines laid out by the Ethics Commissioner.