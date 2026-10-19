Canadian

Poilievre recounts meeting fallen Wainwright soldier months before deadly fire

(Left to right) Pte. Shaun Farrell, Pte. Aidan Goulding, Sgt. Morgan Wong and Pte. Hayden Lykkemark
(Left to right) Pte. Shaun Farrell, Pte. Aidan Goulding, Sgt. Morgan Wong and Pte. Hayden Lykkemark
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Pierre Poilievre
Fire
Wainwright
Mark Carney
Canpoli
CFB Wainwright
Shaun Farrell
aidan goulding
morgan wong
hayden lykkemark
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