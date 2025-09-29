Poilievre says Canadians struggling with cost of living under Liberal policies

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre used a news conference in Ottawa on Monday to sharply criticize Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government, focusing on inflation, food affordability, and the cost of living. Speaking at the Fire of God Ministries food bank, Poilievre argued that rising demand for food assistance illustrates the strain Canadians are facing under current federal policies.According to Poilievre, the Fire of God Ministries food bank has already recorded more than 70,000 visits this year, surpassing its total for all of last year by midsummer. He said the surge reflects the impact of higher grocery costs, housing shortages, and addiction challenges visible in cities such as Ottawa..Poilievre accused the Carney government of worsening inflation through increased spending and what he called hidden taxation. He pointed to four measures in particular: the carbon tax on farm equipment and fertilizer, a gradually rising levy on diesel and gasoline, a food packaging tax he said could raise grocery costs by $400 per family annually, and the “inflation tax,” which he described as the result of deficit spending and money printing. He argued these policies have contributed to sharp increases in food prices, citing examples such as beef, coffee, and fresh produce.The Conservative leader also highlighted cases of Canadians who have contacted his office, including a woman who has applied for over 1,000 jobs without success, families relying on food banks, and single parents struggling with rent and rising grocery bills..He outlined his party’s alternative approach, which would include eliminating carbon taxes on farmers and fuel, cancelling the federal food packaging tax, reducing deficits by capping spending, cutting foreign aid, and limiting government contracts. He said domestic needs should be prioritized over what he called “corporate welfare” and international commitments. “These are positive proposals that will restore the promise of Canada,” Poilievre said, adding that the goal is affordable food and housing, safer streets, and stronger paycheques.During a media question period, Poilievre welcomed Ottawa’s decision to designate the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist organization, but called for tougher sentencing laws and the deportation of foreign criminals. He condemned arson and vandalism targeting churches, urging stronger penalties for hate crimes. He also criticized industrial carbon taxes, warning they could damage Canada’s steel sector and manufacturing competitiveness..When asked about recent Statistics Canada data showing overall inflation at 1.9% and food inflation at 3.4%, Poilievre maintained that prices should be falling further given gains in agricultural productivity. He repeated his call to eliminate all carbon and consumption taxes that affect food production.Poilievre compared Carney’s fiscal approach to former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s, arguing that deficits and government spending are weighing down economic growth. He said a Conservative government would focus on private-sector investment by reducing regulatory barriers and expediting permits for industries such as energy, steel, and mining..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.