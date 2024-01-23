Poilievre says Mark Carney too influenced by WEF

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said former Bank of Canada (BOC) governor Mark Carney is being hysterical by telling the World Economic Forum (WEF) central bankers have done great over the last few years. “He’s right,” tweeted Poilievre. “They did a great job making people like him fabulously wealthy by inflating the assets of [the] super rich while robbing the buying power of workers’ paycheques and seniors’ savings.”.Poilievre pledged to end money printing and cut inflation to protect people’s paycheques and pensions. He linked to a petition from the Conservatives that said Liberals attend WEF conferences in Davos, Switzerland, to speak about their woke agenda and interact with celebrities. “Whereas the policies of the WEF do not align with those of hard-working Canadian families,” said the Conservatives. “Whereas public funds spent on these highfalutin trips to Davos would be better used to support Canadian families.” Right now, the Conservatives acknowledged Canadian families are struggling with the high cost of living driven by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reckless spending. Therefore, it said it supports Poilievre “in BANNING all his future Cabinet Ministers from attending WEF conferences and demand that Justin Trudeau begins prioritizing Canadian workers over the interests of Davos elites.”Poilievre requested the auditor general conduct an audit on the BOC in 2022. READ MORE: Poilievre asks for auditors to be called in to Bank of Canada“It’s time to clear the way for the auditor general to audit the central bank,” he said. The BOC operated with the mandate to keep inflation at 2% for 25 years. This mandate lasted until Trudeau asked it to double the debt to pay for government spending.