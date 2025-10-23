Canadian

Poilievre says youth have 'sacrificed enough', presses Carney on pipeline support

Pierre Poilievre, Vincent Ho and Sandra Cobena speaking to reporters in Ottawa
Pierre Poilievre, Vincent Ho and Sandra Cobena speaking to reporters in OttawaScreenshot:CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Crime
Liberals
Poilievre
Youth
Tories

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news