Poilievre slams Carney's 'Seinfeld summer' of nothing

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre accused Prime Minister Mark Carney of presiding over a “Seinfeld summer,” saying his government has delivered little progress in its first five months in office.At a press conference in Missasauga ON. on Thursday, Poilievre said Carney’s promises on spending, crime, immigration, trade and housing have not produced results. “It has been the Seinfeld summer, a big show about nothing,” he said.Poilievre criticized the government’s fiscal record, arguing that spending has continued to rise despite Carney’s stated commitment to restraint. He pointed to higher consultant costs and an expanding public service, while noting that “the deficit is going to be twice as big under Mark Carney as it was under Justin Trudeau.”.He also took aim at the government’s handling of crime, saying no significant legislative changes had been made. “He made a big show about how he was going to address the Liberal crime crisis. Well, what has he done? He’s not changed a single Liberal law,” Poilievre said.On immigration, Poilievre argued that Carney had sided with corporate lobbyists in maintaining the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. “You are not supposed to be working for corporate lobbyists,” he said. “You are supposed to be working for Canadian workers.”Poilievre further criticized delays in trade negotiations with the United States and the lack of progress on housing initiatives, noting that “not one shovel” had gone into the ground on a national project..He concluded by contrasting Conservative priorities with those of the government, pledging to focus on lowering costs, strengthening public safety, limiting immigration, and accelerating resource and infrastructure development. “We don’t need a fancy show,” Poilievre said. “We need to bring costs down, lock up criminals, get shovels in the ground, and paychecks in pockets.”