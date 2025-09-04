Canadian

Poilievre slams Carney's 'Seinfeld summer' of nothing

"It's been a show about nothing"
Poilievre speaking to reporters in Mississauga ON.
Poilievre speaking to reporters in Mississauga ON. screenshot:CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Poilievre
Tories
Conseratives
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld
Carney

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news