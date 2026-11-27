OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is headed to Washington next week as the Carney government continues its push to get a trade deal with the Trump administration.A source at the International Democracy Union (IDU) has confirmed to the Western Standard that Poilievre will be attending the IDU's annual forum in Washington.The center-right international political organization is led by former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.Poilievre will be at the IDU forum on Thursday, for a fireside chat. The visit will be Poilievre's first official trip to Washington as Opposition leader. He's previously been to New York, Texas and Michigan.Poilievre has previously said to the media that during his trips to the U.S. he'll be pushing for tariff-free trade, protecting Canadian jobs and reducing the cost of living..The Conservative leader has stuck to the position that Canada should go for the full removal of American tariffs. There are indications from the federal government that a final deal may well see some sectoral tariffs remaining in place.No meetings have been arranged with any members of the Trump administration or US Congress. The Conservative leader is reportedly just seeking to get his approach in line with that of the Prime Minister's Office.Poilievre's visit comes as Canadian and US negotiators are preparing to get back to the table following the US Thanksgiving holiday.Canada's US Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc has said that Ottawa is moving towards an interim agreement which could in turn open the door to broader negotiations on the review of CUSMA.Meanwhile, Canadian steel, aluminum, auto, and lumber producers are still being hit by US tariffs more than a year into Mark Carney's time as PM.Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Sunday, Poilievre reasserted his support for restoring tariff-free trade between the two countries."We think the mission should be tariff-free trade. We have massive leverage in our resources and our military spending," Poilievre said."We look forward to him achieving that."