Poilievre urges Canadians to defend their homes against criminals

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is sharpening his attacks on Prime Minister Mark Carney’s record on crime, arguing that the Liberal government has failed to address rising violence and is out of step with Canadians who feel unsafe in their own communities.At a press conference Thursday, Poilievre said Carney had not delivered on promises to tackle public safety, calling his first five months in office “a Seinfeld summer, a big show about nothing.” He accused the government of maintaining a “catch and release” justice system that he claims has contributed to more violent incidents, including recent high-profile home invasions.“It has been a show about nothing in Mr. Carney’s government. But unfortunately, it has been a horror show in our communities,” Poilievre said, referencing cases of violent assaults and a recent tragedy in which a father was killed while defending his family from intruders..The debate intensified after York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween addressed reporters following the fatal home invasion. “If you ever find yourself the victim of a home invasion, we are urging citizens not to take matters into your own hands... Don’t engage... The best defense is to comply,” MacSween said.Poilievre has criticized that message, as well as comments from Justice Minister Sean Fraser, who said Canada is “not the Wild West.” “My message is that we want to end the Wild West, lock up the criminals and throw away the key,” Poilievre countered. “People have a right to defend their home. Your home is your castle. Someone comes into your house and threatens your family, you should have the right to take force against them.”He said a Conservative government would introduce the Stand on Guard Act, which he described as strengthening self-defense rights while also imposing tougher penalties on repeat violent offenders. “Three strikes, you’re out. You commit three violent offenses, you go to jail and you never get out,” Poilievre said..Poilievre argued that Canadians are increasingly anxious about crime, pointing to fears about car thefts, assaults, and drug-related deaths. “Seniors are afraid to go outside. Parents are afraid to let their children play alone. Canadians are afraid their car might be stolen,” he said.Carney’s government has not yet introduced major justice reforms since taking office, and Liberals have defended their record by emphasizing investments in policing, prevention, and social supports. Fraser has argued that Conservative calls to expand self-defense laws amount to “slogans that inspire fear and chaos.”With Parliament set to return this fall, crime and public safety are expected to be central issues in the debate between Conservatives and Liberals, with Poilievre positioning his party as tougher on offenders and more supportive of homeowners’ rights to defend themselves.