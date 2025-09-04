Canadian

Poilievre urges Canadians to defend their homes against criminals

Poilievre accused the government of maintaining a “catch and release” justice system.
Poilievre speaks to reporters in Mississauga about proposed "Stand on Guard" legislation which would assume reasonable force in home invasion self-defense
Poilievre speaks to reporters in Mississauga about proposed "Stand on Guard" legislation which would assume reasonable force in home invasion self-defense

Crime
Cdnpoli
Poilievre
Tories
Carney

