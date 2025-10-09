Poilievre urges Carney to ' get out of the way' of Canadian economy

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre used a press conference in Ottawa to argue that Prime Minister Mark Carney’s energy policies are undermining Canada’s oil and gas sector and threatening jobs across the country. He accused the Liberal government of blocking pipeline development, capping production, and conceding ground to the United States.Poilievre said the federal government has failed to approve projects that would allow Canadian oil to reach international markets, particularly in Asia. .He highlighted the need for a new pipeline from Alberta to the Pacific coast, saying private investors would build it quickly if Ottawa granted permits. “The economics are clear,” he told reporters.“It is massively profitable to take underpriced oil from Alberta and sell it to 2.5 billion Asian customers who will pay full world prices. The only thing the government needs to do is get out of the way.”The Conservative leader also raised questions about the Keystone XL pipeline into the United States. While President Donald Trump recently voiced support for reviving the project, Poilievre argued that Canada may not have the capacity to fill it..He said Carney’s legislated production caps on Alberta’s oil output mean there would not be enough supply to keep the line running at full capacity. “What does he want to put in the pipeline—Crown Royal?” Poilievre asked, suggesting the government’s climate policies were directly at odds with its energy commitments.He accused Carney of sending mixed signals on oil production. Poilievre noted that the prime minister had voted in the House of Commons to maintain a cap on emissions and production, while at the same time suggesting openness to new infrastructure projects. “It’s another example of a flip-flop,” he said. “The only way to fill Keystone or any new pipeline is to lift the cap, but Carney won’t admit it.”The broader economic implications of energy policy also featured in his remarks. Poilievre linked stalled pipelines to job losses in the auto and manufacturing sectors, arguing that Canada’s inability to export energy competitively has left the country vulnerable in trade talks with the U.S..He said American tariffs on Canadian goods are hitting workers in Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec, while U.S. companies are investing billions south of the border.Poilievre framed energy development as central to his party’s vision for economic recovery. He pledged that a Conservative government would repeal laws restricting oil and gas projects, including federal environmental assessments, and would accelerate approvals for new infrastructure. “We would unleash production, open this country for business, and make Canada the richest nation on earth,” he said.He concluded by contrasting his approach with the government’s climate agenda, which he described as costly and ineffective. “The Liberals want to cap production and drive away investment,” Poilievre said. “We want to build pipelines, create paychecks, and keep Canada strong and self-reliant.”