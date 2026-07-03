POLL: Canadians see themselves as nicer than Americans

OTTAWA — Canadians view themselves as more internationally popular and nicer people than Americans according to a new Postmedia-Leger poll.The survey, released ahead of the United States’ 250th Independence Day celebrations, found 64% of Canadians believe Canadians are nicer than Americans, while 54% said Canadians are more cultured.The poll also found 66% of Canadians associate Americans with arrogance, compared with just 9% of American respondents who described Canadians the same way.According to the Postmedia-Leger survey, 82% of Canadians believe Canada is more admired around the world than the United States, while more than one-third said they do not admire the U.S. at all..POLL: Canadians back pipeline expansion as Carney maintains strong approval.The survey found perceptions were generally less negative among Americans. While Canadians expressed stronger opinions about the United States, relatively few Americans held unfavourable views of Canada.The poll also examined perceptions of economic opportunity.Thirty-seven per cent of Canadians said Canada offers better opportunities for people willing to work hard, while 22% favoured the United States and 32% said the two countries offer similar opportunities.Among Americans, 33% said the United States provides greater opportunity, compared with 16% who chose Canada, while 31% said there was little difference between the two countries.The findings come as Canada and the United States continue trade negotiations following Washington’s decision not to renew the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement in its current form during this year’s mandatory review.The poll was conducted by Leger for Postmedia among respondents in both Canada and the United States.