Poll finds 41% of voters would support Poilievre and the CPC, 24% would vote for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals.

A new survey is showing what Angus Reid pollsters are calling a “massive gap in enthusiasm” between Liberal and Conservative voters in the next federal election.Specifically, more than two-in-three Liberal voters are more motivated to block the Conservatives than back a party — and policies — they’re passionate about. By comparison, three-in-five Conservatives — one quarter of the electorate over all — say they intend to vote Conservative because they support the party, its leader and its policies, over blocking the formation of another Trudeau term.“This means just 9% of the Canadian electorate is passionate about and inspired by the prospect of voting Liberal,” it said in summing the results..In a ‘current election scenario,’ 41% of voters would support Pierre Poilievre and the CPC while 24% would vote for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals. The pollster notes that the Conservatives have maintained a double-digit vote lead since last September.But it’s not all smooth sailing for Poilievre and his crew. While a federal election is unlikely in the near term, “the silver lining for the Liberals is that the CPC lead may not be as cavernous as it appears.” That’s because more than one-third (36%) of NDP supporters and one-in-five (19%) current Bloc Québécois voters say they would switch their vote to the Liberals if the CPC were on the track to victory in an upcoming election. Others (30% of NDP supporters, 26% of BQ supporters) say it is something they would consider. If the Liberals picked up these switchers, the gap between the two parties could narrow to seven points, Angus Reid said..As the clock ticks down to a national election in 2025, both parties find themselves with leaders unappealing to much of the electorate. Two-thirds (64%) of Canadians, including at least three-in-five of men and women of all ages, say they disapprove of Trudeau. Poilievre fares better as 40% say they have a favourable view of him as Conservative leader. However, he faces a significantly wider gender divide; Poilievre is buoyed by men, a majority say they view him favourably, but is viewed poorly among women, who view him unfavourably by a two-to-one margin (57% unfavourable, 29% favourable).