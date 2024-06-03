Poll finds declining support for sexual minority rights in Canada

Half of Canadians support sexual minorities being open about their sexual orientations and gender identities, according to a poll conducted by Ipsos. While many Canadians were supportive, 15% of them opposed sexual minorities being open about their identities, according to the poll. Ipsos said support for sexual minorities being open with their identities has declined by 12% in Canada since 2021. Two-fifths of Canadians supported sexual minorities displaying affection in public, and 19% were opposed to it. Support for sexual minorities showing affection in public declined by 8% since 2021. Ipsos went on to say half of Canadians supported lesbian, gay, and bisexual athletes on sports, but 15% were opposed to this. This was an 11% decline in support from 2021. While many studios are having more sexual minority characters in their televisions, movies, and advertisements, 34% were OK with this and 22% were not. This was a 10% decline from 2021. Two-fifths of Canadians backed companies and brands promoting equality for sexual minorities, but 19% opposed this. Although more Canadians supported than opposed this, this was an 11% decline from 2021. Ipsos found 54% supported laws banning discrimination against sexual minorities when it comes to employment, access to education, housing, and social services, but 17% opposed this. This was a 9% decline from 2021. Half of Canadians were in favour of transgender teenagers receiving gender-affirming care with parental consent. However, 36% were opposed to this. Another 45% said transgender people should be allowed to use single-sex facilities corresponding with their gender identities. Although a large number were supportive, 37% were not. One-fifth of Canadians supported transgender athletes competing based on the gender they identify with rather than the sex they were assigned at birth. Almost half were opposed to transgender athletes competing based on gender rather than sex. Ipsos continued by saying 65% of Canadians supported same-sex marriage. It said one-tenth supported same-sex couples being allowed to obtain some form of legal recognition but not marry. Another 13% were unsure. An additional 12% were opposed to same-sex couples being allowed to marry or obtain any legal recognition. Seven-tenths of Canadians said same-sex couples should have the same rights to adopt as heterosexual ones. One-fifth did not want same-sex couples to have adoption rights. Seven-tenths agreed same-sex couples were as likely as other parents to raise children properly. One-fifth disagreed with same-sex couples being as effective as heterosexual ones. This poll comes after the Canadian government awarded marketing agency Cossette a $1.1 million contract to promote eliminating stigma against sexual minorities in July. READ MORE: Canadian government gives $1.1 million contract to pro-sexual minorities campaign“Wow this slipped my radar but Liberals awarded a $1.1M contract to @cossette to create a gender ideology ‘marketing campaign’ to address those ‘hateful’ parents and debunk their ‘disinformation’ about indoctrinating kids,” said True North senior researcher Cosmin Dzsurdzsa. .CanadaBuys said it was seeking on behalf of Women and Gender Equality Canada a qualified contractor to develop, manage, and implement an anti-stigma marketing campaign about sexual minorities aimed at certain people. The poll was conducted online with 1,000 Canadian adults from February 23 to March 8. It had a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.