POLL: Harper leads among Tory contenders to Carney, but overall party support remains low

A new Nanos poll, commissioned by CTV News, shows that former Prime Minister Stephen Harper remains the most popular conservative figure among Canadians, but overall attitudes towards the Tory ability to unseat Carney remain pessimistic.

The poll asks which conservative leader would have the best chance to oust Carney if a federal election were called. Among the possible answers, Harper, Poilievre, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford poll the highest, getting 16%, 15%, and 11%, respectively.

Other prominent Tory figures like Danielle Smith, Jean Charest, Peter Mackay, Rona Ambrose, and Lisa Raitt all polled under 10%, while Jason Kenney, Erin O'Toole, Andrew Scheer, Tim Houston, Leslyn Lewis, Jamil Jivani, Mark Mulroney, and Caroline Elliot all garnered less than five percent, respectively.

However, the number that seems to be the most damning is the 33% of respondents who said that "none" of the listed contenders could beat Carney at this moment in time.