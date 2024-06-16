Poll says Muslims least likely to vote Conservative; Sikhs lead the way

What do Christians, Sikhs and Hindus all have in common?They’re all most likely to vote Conservative in the next federal election, according to a new Angus Reid poll.Sikhs are most likely to support opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, at 54% followed by Christians and Hindus at 53% each.Muslims were least likely, at 15% followed by Jewish people at 42%. Ironically, the number of Jews and Muslims who would vote Liberal was almost similar, at 33% and 31%, respectively. But Muslims were more than twice as likely of all religious groups to support the NDP, at 41% compared to 20% for Sikhs and Jews..Those with no professed religious identity — presumably atheists — were more likely to support Conservatives at 38%, NDP at 26% and 23% Liberal. The category was notable for 7% support for the Bloc Québécois.In its summary, Angus Reid blamed the ongoing war in the Middle East for changing Canadians’ attitudes to the traditional parties, particularly among immigrants.“In 2015, the Liberals’ appeal to Muslim voters helped power Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a majority government. But recent tensions brought on by the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and the resulting humanitarian crisis, have changed the political landscape,” it said.“This comes as Canadians of all religious stripes – or none at all – report deteriorating opinions of the prime minister. As the federal government attempts to navigate its response to the ongoing war in Gaza, it has earned plenty of criticism from Canadian Muslims and Jews.”.Among both groups, at least half say their opinion of Trudeau has worsened in recent weeks.The Liberals’ dismal vote intention numbers have coincided with a period of much international instability which has caused domestic disruption on the political scene, it notes.Muslim support was courted by the Liberals to help power the party to Trudeau’s majority government in 2015. Trudeau positioned himself and the Liberals as the antithesis to Harper and the Conservatives’ ’barbaric cultural practices‘ hotline and the controversial C-51 anti-terror legislation both Conservative government policies which were unpopular with Muslims.However, conflict between Israel and Palestinians even prior to October 7, 2023 has been the source of tension for Trudeau. Canadian Jews criticized the government after the Liberals restored funding in 2016 to the Palestinian aid organization UNRWA previously cut by the Conservatives under Harper..Angus Reid noted about two thirds of Canadians identify as ‘religious’ although the numbers who claim to be Muslim, Sikh and Hindu has doubled over the past 25 years.The opposition Conservatives lead in vote intention among decided and leaning Canadian Christian, Hindu, Jewish and Sikh voters, and those with no religious identity. Canadian Muslims are the only group to choose the NDP at a plurality level. As criticism over the governing party’s response to the crisis in Gaza swirls, the governing Liberals are at best the second choice among all religious groups analyzed, it said.