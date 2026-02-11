Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, other party leaders issue statements on Tumbler Ridge shooting

CALGARY — Wednesday's sitting of the House of Commons was a brief but mournful and apolitical moment as the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and other party leaders commemorated the deaths of the nine victims of the Tumbler Ridge school shooting.The House opened with the singing of O Canada, led by MP Stéphane Lauzon, and then Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon called a point of order that a moment of silence should be observed and statements made by party leaders.The moment of silence was observed, followed by a round of applause..Prime Minister Mark Carney opened by saying, "This morning, families in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, woke to a different world.""Parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, began this day as their first day on earth without someone they love dearly. What happened has left our nation in shock and all of us in mourning."Carney continued, stressing the importance of people allowing law enforcement to continue their investigation: "The investigation is ongoing, and we must allow law enforcement the time and space to do their work."He described Tumbler Ridge as a "town of miners, teachers, construction workers" and said that the town "represents the very best of Canada."He also highlighted the quick response from local first responders who raced to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School during the shooting."I want to express my profound gratitude to the first responders, the RCMP officers who entered immediately, that school, not knowing what awaited them."He gave thanks to the paramedics and teachers who helped assist during the shooting.Carney finished his speech by saying, "May this House prove worthy of what Tumbler Ridge has always been, by striving to make Canada a better, kinder, and safer place."The Prime Minister's speech was followed by a standing ovation from both sides of the House..The Leader of the Opposition and the Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, followed the Prime Minister and thanked him for his remarks, saying, "Thank you, Prime Minister, for your eloquent words. I'm sure words you never wanted to deliver on the floor of this chamber."Poilievre, commenting on his own role as a father, said that "as we were tucking our kids in, I got a terrible phone call from Bob Zimmer, the member of parliament who represents Tumbler Ridge.""Children, who should've been thinking about homework and hockey, were instead thrown into terror, grief, and unbearable uncertainty."Poilievre highlighted the character of Tumbler Ridge, saying that the town is "the best of Canada, a community of miners and loggers, hardworking people, hearty, strong, the kind of people who fight their own battles."He concluded his speech by saying, "Those who suffer today, we offer you our prayers, and for all those who do pray, I ask you to share a prayer with the wonderful people of this amazing town. As the great psalm says, 'Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil, for you are with me, O Lord.'"Poilievre also received a standing ovation from both sides of the house..After this, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, NDP interim leader Don Davis, and Green Party leader Elizabeth May all spoke and offered similar words of condolence.Speaking in English, Blanchet said, "In the name of the Bloc Quebecois, and in my own, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the families of the nine children who's life was (sic) taken.""An entire village has lost its children," Blanchet continued.Blanchet also touched on the shooting in the Quebec First Nations reserve of Kitigan Zibi, in which two children also died.Interim NDP leader Don Davies called the shooting a "heartbreaking tragedy that has shaken our country.""Today is a day that a nation comes together in solidarity and love," Davies said, ending his remarks.Finally, Green Party leader Elizabeth May, trying to hold back tears, thanked those who spoke before her and highlighted the spirit of unity and bipartisanship that was expressed in the House."Now we are not just a nation; we are a united nation and a family," May said, clutching her handkerchief."I think of Matthew 4:5, blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted, but that comfort may feel far, far away right now if you're in Tumbler Ridge. Know wherever you are that we're praying.".All three of these speeches got unanimous standing ovations from all sides of the house, continuing the spirit of unity and bipartisanship that has been stressed following the devastating shooting.