Princess Kate says she’s ‘not out of the woods’ but will attend Trooping ceremony

The Princess of Wales has said she’s “not out of the woods” when it comes to her ongoing cancer treatment but she will be attending King Charles’ official birthday parade and the annual Trooping the Colour ceremonies Saturday, a display of the United Kingdom’s military might.To mark the news, Kensington Palace also released a new portrait of the princess taken at Windsor Castle this week gazing pensively at a tree. The photo was taken by Matt Porteous, who is reportedly her favourite photographer.In her message, Princess Kate says she has been 'blown away' by all the kind messages of support and encouragement since her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this spring..“It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times,” she wrote. But adds: “As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.” “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” she said.“On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”.“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”Princess of Wales.The Princess is and remains the Colonel of the Irish Guards but it’s not clear if she’ll join the rest of her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to review the troops.At the time of her abdominal surgery in January, the place said it was non-cancerous but post-operative tests subsequently found that cancer “had been present.”It coincided at the same time King Charles was also subsequently diagnosed with an undisclosed form of the disease.Kate and Prince William have three young children: future king George, Charlotte and Louis.“It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,' she said.“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”