Private island and estate home in BC's Gulf Islands: $7,000,000

In a world that feels like it is quickly spinning off its axis, this private 9,156-sq.-ft. estate on a 6.2-acre lot with more than 2,700 feet of beach front on Pym Island, hidden away in BC's Gulf Islands, and only a ten-minute boat trip from Vancouver Island's Canoe Cove Marina, adds up to the perfect combination of seclusion, privacy and convenience..Perfect for family and friends, in addition to the main home, this estate includes five additional individual cottages, for a total of 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.Built in 1980, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom main home features a his-and-hers master bedroom, and the home is outfitted in natural materials throughout, including cedar roofing and framing, oak and marble flooring, fireplaces of stone, wood and inlaid marble, as well as etched glass windows. .The cottages feature one or two bedrooms, kitchens and living rooms, each with satellite dish and internet connection, as well as patios and balconies overlooking either the ocean, or the centrally located Pym pond. .The main home features formal and informal dining rooms, a vaulted-ceiling great room with wet bar, library, glass ceiling atrium, chef’s kitchen, outdoor patio with wood fired oven, games room, as well as a self-contained guest/caretaker/nanny suite and a top floor 'widows walk' with the island’s most elevated view of the surrounding ocean. .The island features manicured grounds, with quiet meadows and stands of Garry oak, fir, cedar and arbutus. Pathways, lit by classical lampposts, connect the main home to the cottages and beachfront as well as an outdoor tennis court. .The island has full electrical connection to the BC Hydro grid and backup water connection to Vancouver Island, a backup diesel generator, two freshwater holding tanks, island-wide fire suppression stations and several outbuildings for tools, vehicles and firewood, leaving little to chance.