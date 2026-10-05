Canadian

Pro-independence PQ likely to form next Quebec government, majority far from certain

PQ Leader St-Pierre Plamondon
PQ Leader St-Pierre Plamondon@PaulPlamondon on X
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Montreal
Quebec
Election
Quebec City
Parti Quebecois
Conservative Party Of Quebec
Quebec Election
Eric Duhaime
Canpoli
Caq
Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon
Paul St-Pierre Plamondon
Quebec Liberal Party
Beauce
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news