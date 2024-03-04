Pro-Palestine protest leading to cancellation of Trudeau reception with Italian PM being investigated

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said its investigators are reviewing whether or not illegal activity happened during a pro-Palestine protest that led Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s team to cancel a reception hosting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The Canadian Press reported Sunday the event at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) was meant to cap off a day of meetings between Trudeau and Meloni, but it was cancelled after pro-Palestine protestors blocked entrances to it and prevented many people from getting in. Trudeau’s office said on Saturday Trudeau and Meloni were unable to enter the AGO, which went into lockdown. International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen was spotted walking for two blocks with a police escort to find an unoccupied entrance. TPS spokesperson Stephanie Sayer said it was in contact with Trudeau’s security team, who were told officers were prepared to provide secure access to the AGO for him. However, Sayer admitted TPS did not recommend the event be cancelled. “Ultimately, the Prime Minister's team decided not to proceed,” said Sayer. “It was not at TPS's recommendation that the event be cancelled, and many guests were already inside.”At the AGO, she said 400 people gathered outside of it. While there were no injuries or arrests, she acknowledged TPS was continuing to investigate what happened. “We are reviewing the events of last night and if it's determined that illegal activity occurred, charges can be laid at a later date,” she said.RCMP spokesperson Charlotte Hibbard said it was unsafe to move Trudeau and Meloni into the building for the event due to several factors, including the size and volatility of the crowds gathered outside. “Toronto Police Service and the RCMP were mobilized to make the area safe for the prime ministers to enter, but an estimate of how long it would take to make the entrances safe and accessible could not be guaranteed before the end of the short event,” said Hibbard. Protestors criticized the Canadian government's handling of the Israel-Hamas War and chanted slogans such as “Justin Trudeau, you're a liar” and “Genocide Justin.” Security guards blocked some reporters from entering the AGO to get to the event. The disruption marked a tumultuous ending to a cordial day of meetings in Toronto, where Trudeau and Meloni agreed to establish the Canada-Italy Roadmap for Enhanced Cooperation.Former RCMP deputy commissioner Pierre-Yves Bourduas said the decision to cancel the event was justified.“Agencies needed to call off the event to protect everyone and avoid some type of incident that could have diplomatic consequences,” said Bourduas. Since the situation was becoming personal and emotional for some of the pro-Palestine protestors, Bourduas said people “don't want to provoke or push it.”Liberal MP Marco Mendicino (Eglinton-Lawrence, ON) called on police to enforce the law. Mendicino added the protestors were antisemitic. “The location was not secure,” said Mendicino. “And that was their objective.”With these protestors, he said they do not want fellow Canadians to feel safe. While they think they scored a win, he predicted all they did “was lose public support and embarrass themselves.”“Time for the madness to stop,” he said. This incident comes after TPS Chief Myron Demkiw said in January he understands people raising questions about officers distributing coffee to pro-Palestine protestors on the Avenue Road Bridge. READ MORE: Toronto police chief apologizes about officers giving coffee to pro-Palestine protestors“Whatever the intent, the impact has been cause to concern and for that, I am sorry,” said Demkiw. “I immediately convened Command meetings and ordered a thorough review of the day’s events and to ensure that the most effective operational planning and responses are in place.”