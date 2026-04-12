Psychiatrist says patients with eating disorders and depression could be considered for MAiD

One psychiatrist has deemed eating disorders and depression to be worthy of "a grievous and irremediable medical condition" qualifying someone for MAiD.At a Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying (AMAD) in late March, Dr. Mona Gupta, a psychiatrist and professor at the University of Montreal, was asked by Conservative MP Andrew Lawton whether an eating disorder or depression would qualify."It depends on the circumstances of the person," Gupta stated at first."So it could?" asked Lawton"Potentially," responded Gupta..Lawton then asked if there is a consensus on how many treatments would be sufficient before someone is classed as "treatment resistant" when MAiD begins to be considered.Gupta stated "treatment resistant" is not a term used in the MAiD legislation.Under the MAiD legislation, on top of having a grievous and irremediable illness, a person must have "enduring and intolerable physical or psychological suffering that cannot be alleviated under conditions the person considers acceptable."Lawton asked Gupta whether it is reasonable for someone to undergo all treatments at their disposal before even considering MAiD for their mental illness.."It is difficult to make rules for diagnosis — we have to look at the individual person," responded Gupta."Ordinary clinical practice would be pursuing all of the usual standard accepted treatments for conditions — and then some.""Proposed experimental treatments, innovative treatments, etc.""But, there may be reasons an individual has that they can't take advantage of those treatments.".Gupta also adds that people always have a choice when it comes to accepting treatments but "that doesn't make a person automatically eligible for MAiD."Lawton then asks if patients were to refuse treatment for their mental health could they just get MAiD.Gupta says if a patient were to refuse a treatment assessed as being important for improvement, it would not be "appropriate to consider MAiD in that circumstance.".However, exploring MAiD "at a later date" may be appropriate.This opinion contrasts with that of psychiatrist Dr. Sonu Gaind, who also testified at the same committee meeting.Gaind referenced a 2023 study examining what the standard should be for euthanasia and mental illness, stating, "for something as severe as treatment-resistant depression, for potential MAiD assessments — assessors would get them wrong more than 50% of the time.".'Worse than flipping a coin': Psychiatrist warns MAiD mental illness assessments have a high chance of inaccuracy