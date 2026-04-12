Canadian

Psychiatrist says patients with eating disorders and depression could be considered for MAiD

One psychiatrist, has deemed eating disorders and depression to be worthy of "a grievous and irremediable medical condition" qualifying someone for MAiD.
Andrew Lawton, Mona Gupta
Andrew Lawton, Mona GuptaScreen Grab/ ChatGPT
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Psychiatrist says patients with eating disorders and depression could be considered for MAiD
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