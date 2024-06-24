Quebec mayor urges people to vote Conservative in Toronto byelection to stop antisemitism

Hampstead, QC, Mayor Jeremy Levi has implored all Toronto-St. Paul’s residents to vote for Conservative candidate Don Stewart in the byelection on Monday. Levi said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “has once again lied to all Jewish Canadians that he was going to do something to combat antisemitism.”“This is no longer about Jews, but a leader who consistently fails,” tweeted Levi on Sunday. “Vote for Don!!”.By voting for Stewart, he said residents would be backing Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. Trudeau said in April there is a difference between peaceful protests and hateful intimidation. READ MORE: Trudeau says pro-Hamas protests do not belong in CanadaTrudeau called it “unconscionable to glorify the antisemitic violence and murder perpetrated by Hamas on October 7th.”“This rhetoric has no place in Canada,” he said.