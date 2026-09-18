Canadian

Quebec premier demands special seat in Carney’s EU alliance

Christine Fréchette says Quebec must sit at the table as Ottawa pursues associate membership with Europe
Carney called the prospect of becoming the EU's first associate member an "alliance for the future"
Carney called the prospect of becoming the EU's first associate member an "alliance for the future"CBC
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Quebec
Eu
Mark Carney
Federalism
Christine Fréchette
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