Quebec premier says supply management ‘not negotiable’ amid U.S. tariff threat

OTTAWA — Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette says Canada’s supply management system is not open for negotiation despite renewed pressure from the United States over access to the Canadian dairy market.Speaking in Charlottetown following discussions with provincial and territorial leaders Wednesday evening, Fréchette pledged to defend Quebec workers and businesses as Ottawa negotiates with the Trump administration.“As you know, I will defend and protect Quebec’s economy, Quebec’s workers, Quebec businesses until the end,” Fréchette said.“Supply management is something that is not negotiable for me.”Her comments come after U.S. President Donald Trump cited Canada’s treatment of American dairy products as one of the reasons for imposing new 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian goods.The tariffs are scheduled to take effect August 19 and would apply to covered products even if they otherwise qualify for preferential treatment under CUSMA..Supply management is particularly sensitive in Quebec, which has more dairy farms than any other province.The White House proclamation accused Canada of discriminating against American cheese exporters by applying different eligibility rules to imports from the United States and the European Union.Under Canada’s trade agreements with both regions, specified quantities of cheese may enter the country duty-free before higher tariffs apply.Washington argues Canadian retailers can receive allocations to import European cheese under the Canada–European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement but are not eligible for the equivalent allocation covering American cheese under CUSMA.The Trump administration said that distinction gives European exporters an unfair advantage and restricts American access to Canadian consumers.Fréchette previously raised the issue during an April meeting in Washington with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, where she defended the importance of the system to Quebec’s agricultural sector.Carney met with the premiers in Charlottetown on Thursday as provincial leaders pressed Ottawa for a plan to respond to the latest U.S. measures.