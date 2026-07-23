Canadian

Quebec premier says supply management ‘not negotiable’ amid U.S. tariff threat

Not that dairy products are the only thing up for negotiation during the current tariff nastiness with the US, but as we argue over steel, oil and electricity, it is ironic that it is maintaining our system of supply management that makes Canadians pay more for milk, cheese and butter. This is a 'win?' An Ontario reader says 'yes!'
Not that dairy products are the only thing up for negotiation during the current tariff nastiness with the US, but as we argue over steel, oil and electricity, it is ironic that it is maintaining our system of supply management that makes Canadians pay more for milk, cheese and butter. This is a 'win?' An Ontario reader says 'yes!'Courtesy Western Dairy Council
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Christine Frechette
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