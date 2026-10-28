Quebec premier vows to end seasonal time changes

OTTAWA — Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says residents could be turning their clocks back for the final time this weekend, as his newly elected Parti Québécois government prepares to abolish seasonal time changes.“Saturday will very likely be the last time we turn back the clocks in Quebec,” St-Pierre Plamondon wrote in French on social media Wednesday.The PQ leader, whose party won a minority government in the October 5 provincial election, said studies have shown the twice-yearly practice is counterproductive to health and creates difficulties for children.“Our intention is to act properly and intelligently,” he said, promising to consult specialists before deciding whether Quebec should permanently adopt daylight saving time or standard time.The consultations will take place through a short parliamentary commission in the coming months.“Dear parents who have spent several weeks managing their children's reactions to this time change, this is probably the last year in which we impose unnecessary constraints on ourselves,” he said.The previous Coalition Avenir Québec government held public consultations in 2024 but did not abolish the practice.Quebecers are scheduled to turn their clocks back one hour on Sunday, November 1.Quebec would join British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba, which abolished seasonal clock changes in 2026, while Saskatchewan and Yukon have observed fixed time year-round for years. The Northwest Territories also made the switch this year.