Quebec tables 'draft constitution' affirming national distinction

The Quebec government has tabled a draft provincial constitution that Premier François Legault says will “affirm Quebec’s distinct national character” and reinforce the province’s constitutional autonomy.The document, filed Thursday at the National Assembly, sets out what the government calls the “founding principles” of Quebec.These include the protection of equality between men and women, recognition of French as the province’s sole official language, and the rejection of Canadian multiculturalism in favour of what the draft describes as a model of “national integration.”.“Quebec has made the choice to stay inside Canada but it has also made the choice to affirm its distinct national character,” Legault said while unveiling the proposal.He emphasized that the draft constitution also acknowledges the rights of Indigenous peoples and the institutions of English-speaking Quebecers.Legault argued that Quebec’s language and culture remain vulnerable in North America and that the government has a duty to ensure their survival for future generations..He characterized the proposed constitution as the culmination of several measures taken by his government since 2018 to entrench Quebec values, including the controversial secularism law, which bars some public-sector employees from wearing religious symbols, and Bill 96, which strengthened French language requirements in education, government, and business.Opposition parties were quick to push back against the government’s announcement.The Quebec Liberal Party said the constitution was drafted without proper consultation and accused the CAQ of using the move as political theatre. Liberal leader Marc Tanguay said a constitution should reflect the aspirations of all Quebecers rather than the priorities of a single government..Other critics have raised concerns about the emphasis on rejecting multiculturalism, warning that it risks excluding minorities from Quebec’s national narrative. Legault countered that his government’s approach aims to promote integration into a common civic identity while maintaining respect for diversity.The political context looms large over the announcement. Recent polls suggest support for the Coalition Avenir Québec has declined from the commanding lead it enjoyed in 2022..With the next provincial election scheduled for October 2026, analysts say Legault may be looking to rally his nationalist base by presenting the constitution as both a symbolic and substantive affirmation of Quebec’s autonomy within Canada.The draft constitution will now move forward for debate in the National Assembly, where its future remains uncertain given the strong opposition response and the questions about how widely it reflects public consensus across the province.