Rachel Gilmore condemns Poilievre’s wife, inner circle for following Libs of TikTok

Former Global News reporter Rachel Gilmore pointed out various people affiliated with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre "follow the anti-(sexual-minority) hate account Libs of TikTok." “This is after multiple reports proved a pattern of hospitals, libraries and schools getting bomb threats after Libs of TikTok’s posts,” tweeted Gilmore. Gilmore included photos showing Poilievre’s wife Ana, Jenni Byrne and Associates CEO Jenni Byrne and Mobilize Media Group President Jeff Ballingall followed Libs of TikTok..When it comes to Alberta politics, she said Premier Danielle Smith follows Libs of TikTok and founder Chaya Raichik. It has bragged about reports of violent threats following its posts. Raichik posed with one of the recent articles on this pattern. She made bomb imagery her cover photo. Byrne is Poilievre’s chief advisor, who he used to date. Ballingall founded Canada Proud and ran his social media during the Conservative leadership race. “Finally, at least two Conservative MPs follow the account,” said Gilmore. “This was just a quick scan, there might be more: Eric Duncan (who is openly gay) and Dean Allison.” Raichik responded by calling Gilmore “the Taylor Lorenz of Canada.”“This thread is unhinged,” she said..Gilmore said in December it is wrong for Libs of TikTok to claim the sexual minority community has become a cult. READ MORE: Rachel Gilmore criticizes Libs of TikTok for addressing 'sexual minority cult'“Wow,” she said. “This is incredibly hateful.”